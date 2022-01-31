Comedian & Actor Patton Oswald Coming to Boise’s Morrison Center

Wow are we in for a fun and entertaining 2022 in the Treasure Valley. There truly is a lot to be excited about, from spectacular musicians to hilarious comedians we have a lot of shows and acts to choose from this year.

There is one just a couple of weeks away that would be a great way to laugh with your loved one at Boise's Morrison Center on February 18th, just a few days after valentines day. The Show is Called "Who's Ready to Laugh?"

Patton Oswald is a well known global comedian, TV and Movie actor - always in comedic roles. His IMDB page says, "Patton Oswalt has been headlining at comedy clubs all over the United States since 1996, as well as appearing in his own standup specials on Comedy Central and HBO. He was chosen as Entertainment Weekly's "It" comedian in 2002."

His comedy also landed him (Wikipedia), "six stand-up specials and also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for his Netflix special Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping (2016).



If you don't recognize him alone from his stand up over the decades than you would know him from (Wikipedia) "He starred as Spence Olchin in the sitcom The King of Queens (1998–2007) and narrated the sitcom The Goldbergs (2013–present) as adult Adam F. Goldberg. After making his acting debut in the Seinfeld episode "The Couch", he has since appeared in a variety of television series, such as Parks and Recreation, Community, Two and a Half Men, Drunk History, Reno 911!, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Archer, Veep, Justified, Kim Possible, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, portraying Principal Ralph Durbin in A.P. Bio (2018–2021) and Matthew the Raven in upcoming TV series The Sandman."

There is more but that is all we will go into for now. Check out other amazingly talented and hilarious comedians coming to Boise this year.

Another one I am super excited about is Rob Schneider later this week!!!!

Scroll below the comedian acts to see what musicians and concerts we are also expecting this year!

