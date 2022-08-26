Stunning Modern Estate is the Most Expensive Home in Eagle Right Now

The most expensive home in Eagle right now is a modern, resort-style estate with a lot of awesome features like a custom plunge pool, wet bar, and wine wall — pictures below 👇

This Eagle property is a 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home with 5,312 square feet of space, and it’s currently listed at $3,497,000.

The home’s listing says...

“A true masterpiece and waterfront sanctuary on a premiere .63 private acre! This resort-style estate offers a serene natural oasis tucked in the exclusive gated Estates at Mace River Ranch. Revel in the privacy of the vast entertainment terrace with a custom plunge pool overlooking the tranquil water. Surrounded by picturesque views and a lush screen of foliage with wildlife from blue herons to egrets, this property is incomparable.”

If you couldn't already tell by the immaculate descriptive writing in the description... the perks must be unbelievable.

The listing continues...

“The open layout is modern and bright with a glamorous custom stone fireplace, stunning wine wall and wet bar. Spacious gourmet chef's kitchen has an oversized quartz island, butler's pantry, and premier Wolf and Subzero appliances. The main level primary suite includes a modern fireplace and a luxurious spa style en-suite bathroom with large soaker tub. The upper quarters offer three abundantly sized bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, a home gym, and a large recreation room that opens to a sizable, covered patio to take in the gorgeous views. This rare gem promises a life of luxury!”

