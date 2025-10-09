There’s something magical about walking into an animal shelter and realizing that one (or two) of those tiny faces is about to change your life. When we visited Simply Cats, we were hoping to find a bonded pair of kittens. It didn’t take long for us to click with the kittens in Room 13 and I ended up leaving with more than just two new best friends!

But there was someone before the sweet kittens that came home with us, there was another cat that walked so they could run. Growing up, my parents were very anti-cat even though I’d begged for one for years. That’s why they weren’t surprised to find out I’d gotten one a year after I moved to Idaho. Many of you knew Kota from the 14-years of silly pictures I shared of him on social media, but I don’t know how many people realized that Kota wasn’t a shelter pet. He was a surprise gift from a co-worker that I just couldn’t say no to. From the moment I brought him home at eight weeks old, Kota was my fiercely loyal, ultra-cuddly shadow and my best friend…even if he could be a bit of a jerk to everyone else. The night he crossed the Rainbow Bridge, I felt this emptiness I wasn’t sure I’d ever fill.

What I did know is that I hated coming home to an empty apartment. My husband was very much feeling the same way, so in August we decided we were ready to open our home to another cat. Or should I say cats. Since I had Kota from a kitten, I wanted a kitten again, I wanted that experience again. Thanks to a Facebook post from Simply Cats, I knew that meant we were getting two.

Thinking About Kittens? Get Two!

Boise’s cageless, no-kill cat shelter made a Facebook post about cats that bite hands and ankles, meow excessively or shred furniture. Those behaviors hit a little too close to home. “How do they know Kota so well?!” Turns out only kittens end up missing out on socialization that teaches them how to “be a cat.” Those kittens are more likely to develop bad habits like Kota’s unfortunate love of chewing through MacBook chargers and pre-lit Christmas trees. While I once considered giving him up, not everyone is able to work through those challenges. That’s why Simply Cats encourages adopting kittens in pairs if you don’t already have another young cat at home.

That advice couldn’t have been more right. We adopted our kittens, Daisy and Jemma, from Simply Cats in August. They’re sisters from a litter of six and I’m stunned how well behaved they are! They’re the complete opposite of Kota, the one cat wrecking ball. I’m sure a lot of that has to do with them having each other to play with while we’re at work but it’s also a testament to the great job Simply Cats does getting their cats of all ages ready for their forever homes.

What really impressed me is that Simply Cats didn’t just send us home with the kittens. They set us up for success. They sent us home with a folder full of information covering everything from what foods are best for our kittens to tips on how to get them to use a scratching post to how to teach them to play nice. It was a wealth of information I wish I had when I was trying to figure out Kota on his own. They also sent us home with some toys and dry food they’d been eating. It was a small gesture, but one that made me want to go the extra mile to help all those other sweet cats we couldn’t take to find their forever homes.

Clear The Shelters and Get BoGo Kittens at Simply Cats

So why did I just tell you this long story about our cats? Well, if you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend or two to your family, now is the BEST time to visit Simply Cats! Now through October 15, they’re part of #EmptyTheShelters and are offering BOGO kittens and are dropping their teen/adult adoption fee to $50. Or you can take two teens/adults for the same $50.

All of their cats are spayed or neutered, treated for parasites, microchipped, tested for diseases and are fully vaccinated. (If they’re not yet, you can bring them back for their vaccines free of charge. Our girls had one last round to go when we took them home.)

The day we adopted Daisy and Jemma was the first day I’d visited Simply Cats and all I can say is that as a cat lover, it’s a special place. You should check them out!