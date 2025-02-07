Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Friday, February 7
The Treasure Valley is cleaning up from a winter storm, making driving road conditions difficult. These school have made cancellations or delays for Friday, February 7.
School Closings
- Boise School District
- West Ada School District
- Kuna School District
- Vallivue School District
- Anser Charter School
- Bishop Kelly High School
- Centennial Baptist School
- Falcon Ridge Charter School
- Future Public School
- Idaho Arts Charter School
- North Star Charter School
- Rolling Hills Charter School
- Shepherd of the Valley Preschool
- Thomas Jefferson Charter School
Last update: 5:22 a.m.
