Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Thursday, February 13
As expected, heavy snow has hit the Treasure Valley and road conditions have deteriorated quickly. Here's how it's affecting local schools.
Early Releases
- Caldwell School District (Primary Students) - 2 p.m.
- Caldwell School District (Secondary Students) - 1:30 p.m.
- Cardinal Academy Charter School - 1:30 p.m.
- Elevate Academy Nampa - 1:30 p.m.
- Fruitland School District (Elementary and Middle Schools) - 1:15 p.m.
- Fruitland High School - 1:45 p.m.
- New Plymouth School District - 2 p.m.
- Parma School District - 1:30 p.m.
- Payette School District (K-6) - 12:45 p.m.
- Payette School District (7-12) 1:15 p.m.
- River of Life Christian School - 1:15 p.m.
- Rolling Hills Charter School - 1:30 p.m.
- Rose Hill Montessori - 4 p.m.
- Thomas Jefferson Charter School - 1:30 p.m.
- Vallivue School District Primary - 1:30 p.m.
- Vallivue School District Secondary - 2:30 p.m.
- Vista Montessori School - 3:15 p.m.
- Wilder School District - 1:15 p.m.
School Closings
- College of Western Idaho
- Treasure Valley Community College (Classes after 3 p.m.)
Last Update at 2:00 p.m.
