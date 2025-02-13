Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Friday, February 14

Thursday's winter storm disrupted the afternoon commute as expected. A number of schools in the area opted to send students home early.

We're still waiting on official snow totals from the National Weather Service, but the X account for their Boise office says that there is a 30-50% chance of freezing rain overnight into Friday morning "along the I-84 corridor, near Caldwell-Boise..."

With that in mind, several schools have made the decision to call class for Friday early. Many will wait until the morning to see what conditions are like. Here's what we have so far.

SHSPhotography SHSPhotography loading...

School Closings

Caldwell School District

Vallivue School District

Caldwell Adventist Elementary School

Centennial Baptist School

Elevate Academy Caldwell/Nampa

Four River Community School

Online Learning Day

Compass Public Charter School

Last Update at 10:10 p.m.