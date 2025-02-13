Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Friday, February 14
Thursday's winter storm disrupted the afternoon commute as expected. A number of schools in the area opted to send students home early.
We're still waiting on official snow totals from the National Weather Service, but the X account for their Boise office says that there is a 30-50% chance of freezing rain overnight into Friday morning "along the I-84 corridor, near Caldwell-Boise..."
With that in mind, several schools have made the decision to call class for Friday early. Many will wait until the morning to see what conditions are like. Here's what we have so far.
School Closings
- Caldwell School District
- Vallivue School District
- Caldwell Adventist Elementary School
- Centennial Baptist School
- Elevate Academy Caldwell/Nampa
- Four River Community School
Online Learning Day
- Compass Public Charter School
Last Update at 10:10 p.m.
