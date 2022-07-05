Traffic Alert: Over 1,200 Motorcyclists to Impact I-84 near Boise Sunday

If you're planning to head eastbound on I-84 anywhere between Meridian and Mountain Home on Sunday, brace yourself or on-ramp closures and delays.



The 12th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride is coming up this Sunday, July 10! The ride brings close to 1,200 motorcyclists together to benefit the Idaho Guard & Reserve, Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart. It begins at High Desert Harley Davidson near Majestic Cinemas and travels 55 miles to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home.

The ride was originally scheduled to take place in early June, but inclement weather made conditions dangerous for motorcyclists and the event was rescheduled twice this year. With a high of 95 and sunny conditions expected for July 10, it looks like it will actually happen this time around!

The ride is led out onto I-84 by a police escort. While ITD hasn't issued an updated press release about the ride for 2022 yet, the freeway entrances to I-84 eastbound are traditionally closed to allow the motorcyclists to pass through the area safely and stay together as a group. According to several event listing, registration starts at 8 a.m. and the kickstands up call takes place at 11 a.m.

Based on past Patriot Thunder Rides, the ramps affected would likely include Garrity Boulevard, Ten Mile Road, Meridian Road, Eagle Road, the I-184 Wye, Cole/Overland Road, Orchard Street, Vista Avenue, Broadway Avenue, Gowen Road, Eisenman Road, East Boise Rest Area, Blacks Creek Road, East Boise Port of Entry, Mayfield Road, Simco Road, I-84B/Old U.S. 30 (Exit 90) and Exit 95 in Mountain Home.

To be honest, we had no idea how big of a deal the ride was or how cool it was to see until we were headed home on I-84 westbound from the Sawtooth Relay the same weekend of the 9th Annual Ride. We got a chance to watch it come our way from the road. People even gathered safely on overpass sidewalks to wave flags and clap for the motorcyclists as they rolled through. If you're able to, be on the lookout for it this year!

