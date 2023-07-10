Close to 1,200 Motorcyclists to Impact I-84 Near Boise on Sunday

If you’re planning to head eastbound on I-84 anywhere between Meridian and Mountain Home on Sunday, pack your patience. About 20 on ramps will be closed and traffic delays are expected.

The closures coincide with the 13th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride on Sunday, July 16. During the ride around 1,200 motorcyclists ride together from High Desert Harley-Davidson to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home. The 55 mile ride is led by an Idaho State Police escort and the interstate is closed in order to allow the motorcyclists to stay together as a group safely.

While the Idaho Transportation Department hasn’t issued their official press release about the 2023 ride, they’ll traditionally start to slow eastbound traffic in Nampa at Northside before the ride begins. “Kickstands Up” is scheduled for 10 a.m. and the motorcyclists are expected to arrive in Mountain Home around 11:30 a.m.

ITD normally puts out their press release two days before the ride, but based on the last twelve years we expect the following on ramps to be closed as the ride passes by: Garrity Boulevard, Ten Mile Road, Meridian Road, Eagle Road, the I-184 Wye, Cole/Overland Road, Orchard Street, Vista Avenue, Broadway Avenue, Gowen Road, Eisenman Road, East Boise Rest Area, Blacks Creek Road, East Boise Port of Entry, Mayfield Road, Simco Road, I-84B/Old U.S. 30 (Exit 90) and Exit 95 in Mountain Home.

Those traveling surface streets to get around the interstate closures should prepare for congestion. Not only will motorists be using those alternate routes, spectators tend to gather safely on overpass sidewalks to cheer for the motorcyclists as they roll through. It’s a VERY COOL sight to see and will give you goosebumps!

What is the Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride?

The 55 mile ride is a major fundraiser for the Idaho Guard & Reserve, Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart. The ride’s tagline is “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.” Leading up to the ride, participants are treated to a first-come, first-serve breakfast at High Desert Harley-Davidson, a flyover organized by the Nampa Warhawk Museum and speeches from several VIPs.

One of this year’s speakers is Mike Gabler, the Meridian heart-valve who won season 43 of Survivor and turned around to donate his $1 million prize to a non-profit benefiting veterans in need.

The ride is capped at 1,200 participants. If you ride and would like to sign up, tickets were still available as of Sunday morning.

