Only a Genius Could Get All 20 of These Idaho Jeopardy Clues Correct

When we were younger, we used to love grabbing a deck of the "Brain Quest" trivia cards and quizzing our siblings in the backseat during a road trip.

Unfortunately, Workman Publishing, the company responsible for the educational boredom busters never really made a deck for adults. The grade level focused decks cut off at Grade 7 and the two family focused decks are appropriate for kids as young as seven, so they're not super challenging for adults.

So what does that leave trivia junkies that are older than 13? Well, there's Trivial Pursuit if you're thinking of hosting a game night. If you don't want to clean-up after your guests, you can always go to one of the many trivia nights at sports bars and pubs across the Treasure Valley...or you can crash on the couch and watch Jeopardy!

We'll fully admit that Jeopardy! is one of our guilty pleasures. The more we watch, the more we notice how many questions on the show are actually about our beautiful state and the people who live and work here.

We live in Idaho and still struggled with some of these clues that have appeared on Jeopardy! over the years. How do you think you'd do if you got one of them thrown at you!

Grab a pen. Number a sticky note 1-20 and see how many you get right!

Only A Genius Could Get All 20 of these Idaho Jeopardy Questions Right

