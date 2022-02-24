One of Idaho’s Finest Artists Celebrates Grand Opening of Meridian Location

Local art is one of the greatest things about the Boise area. We have everything from traditional galleries to the Freak Alley Gallery. Idahoans sure do love their art, and more importantly, we love supporting the local artists.

Boris (Bill) Garibyan of Idaho Art Gallery is celebrating the grand opening of his new location in Meridian this weekend.

Bill is one of Idaho’s most talented landscape artists, and at this gallery you can expect to be amazed by the beautiful pieces that perfectly capture and represent Idaho’s landscapes, seascapes, and landmarks.

According to his bio on the Idaho Art Gallery website, Bill was born and raised in the former Soviet Union, and after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, he moved to the United States, settling down with his family in Twin Falls, Idaho.

“Bill’s passion for art began at a young age. Influenced by his father, an artist and member of the Soviet Union Art Society, Bill spent a great majority of his young adult life shadowing him in the art studio.”

Nelli, Bill’s daughter, has been helping him build this gallery into what it is, and she’s played a huge role in the opening of this Meridian location. I spoke with her earlier today, and she said, “You can support us by coming in to look at the art, liking us on Facebook, and by telling your friends we’re here.”

I asked her about her hopes for the business, and she expressed that it really isn’t about the money for them. “We’re not looking for millions of dollars in sales. The phrase starving artist is a real thing. We just know art is extremely powerful, especially when we can bring people together in the community.”

My conversation with Nelli absolutely warmed my heart, and I would highly encourage y’all to go check out this gallery, support their grand opening, and if nothing else, meet and enjoy the company of such amazing local artists and community members.

I’ll leave you with these words from Bill ...

“I realize some have not yet found the key to their own personal expression, but for me art and painting have defined and shaped who I am and how I maintain the integrity of my own life."

"I believe that the ability of humans to express their creativity helps us live a mentally prosperous life and through art I achieve that euphoria.”

