No End in Sight For Treasure Valley Bird Flu

It seems like we're always dodging things: COVID, new COVID variants, Monkey Pox, West Nile Virus....well, here's something we haven't heard about in a while: BIRD FLU.

A few weeks ago we shared with you that reports of the Avian Flu were coming out in the Treasure Valley-- now, according to a local news report, Idaho Fish and Game is saying that yes--it's "going around" and they really don't know when the end will be.

The disease, according to Idaho Fish and Game, has to run its course.

So what do you do when you see a sick bird that might have the Bird Flu? Officials say to not bother the bird--they cannot respond to every report of a sick bird, either.

If you come across a dead bird, the suggested steps are:

Leave the bird alone

If you don't want to leave it alone, you may WEAR GLOVES AND A MASK

Double-bag the bird

Throw the bird in the trash

Wash your hands after dealing with the bird

