WARNING: This is all in good fun, so if you don’t have a sense of humor you might as well get off of this page right now and get over yourself. Go on, git.

But we’re assuming that if you are actually that passionate about your football team, you’ve probably dealt with a lot of trash talk over the years anyways, so this is nothing new.

So how did this all come about?

With the Super Bowl right around the corner, it got us thinking: what if some of the NFL teams were actually towns in Idaho?

We obviously weren’t going to do all 32 teams, because who actually cares enough about that many teams or Idaho towns to scroll through all of those?

So we decided to do some of the most popular teams, including the two going to the 2022 Super Bowl and the team with the worst record (sorry Jaguars).

Well, as you can guess, it was all downhill from there – but in a hilarious football spiral.

So without further ado, here’s a little pre-Super Bowl jesting for you to get you pumped for the big day. And just remember, we’re all winners here (or losers?).

Hilarious Take: If These 11 NFL Teams Were Actually Towns in Idaho With the Super Bowl right around the corner, how do these NFL teams compare to towns within the Treasure Valley?

The Super Bowl is All Fun & Games... Until *THIS* Guy Shows Up If you're planning on going to a Super Bowl party, here's some tips on how to not be the person that everyone lowkey hates.

5 Super Bowl Must-Haves That Are Hard to Get Last Minute