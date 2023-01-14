The Boise Boys, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, have designed several unique houses in the Treasure Valley. Some of those homes were purchased cheaply, reimagined, and then resold at a premium. That was the early business model of Timber and Love, the company that they co-owned until recently. While that is still part of what they do, Timber and Love is also a full-service real estate company, and Luke is trying to become a national design star. He purchased the company outright in September 2020, when Clint decided to return to his home state of Texas. In October, he released his design book, Americana Soul: Homes Designed With Love, Comfort, and Intention.

Another part of the business is vacation rentals that the company owns. There are a total of five homes that are currently available on Airbnb that were either designed by Timber + Love as part of a television shoot or that they own. Three houses are in the Boise area, one is in Hawaii, and the newest listing is between New Meadows and McCall.

HOT TIP: The New Meadows home is currently available during the 2023 McCall Winter Carnival, and with hotel rooms being hard to come by during that event, $399 per night in a house that sleeps ten and has a hot tub seems like a heck of a deal.

The home is big and beautiful. The room configurations are a little strange, but if you have two couples and a bunch of kids you can throw into the third bedroom and loft, this is a dream rental in an area with a lot to do.

See Inside The Boise Boys' Latest Massive Luxury Airbnb