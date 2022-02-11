Nampa School District’s Board of Trustees is Looking for Zone 2 Trustee

On January 31, 2022, I wrote an article about why a Nampa School District Member resigned from their position as Nampa School District Zone 2 Trustee. Now, the Nampa School District’s Board of Trustees is currently accepting applications and looking to fill the position.

Michael Kipp resigned as Nampa School District Zone 2 Trustee on January 31, 2022. In his letter to the parents, the Superintendent, and the Board of Trustees, he shares ... “I am stepping down because I am weary, tired, and due to the toll, this service has taken on my family and me.”

You can read this letter on Idaho News 6’s website, who first broke the story.

To my knowledge, the Zone 2 seat opened immediately upon Kipp’s resignation, and as of today they are still looking to fill the position. The application period will close at noon on February 22, 2022. Here are all of the details about the application requirements and process.

According to Idaho Education News, “Days after Kipp’s resignation, Paula Kellerer abruptly resigned as superintendent and trustees named assistant superintendent Gregg Russell as interim superintendent."

"The district has had six superintendents in less than 10 years.”

With the recent resignations and all the new faces on the board, it appears as though they’re looking to start with a clean slate. Michael Kipp said in his resignation letter, “It is a new day however with a (mostly) new board and my single greatest hope for our board is for fresh perspectives and energy to refocus on student achievement, the learning loss that has occurred due to the pandemic, and meaningful conversations about the need for a supplemental levy to support our kids. My hope is that once again our students will be in the very center of the target of all our decisions of our board and district.”

