Nampa Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Buffalo Wild Wings

Rumor began swirling late last night of a shooting in Nampa--and all jokes aside, when posts like this go up in local Facebook groups, very rarely is there actually a shooting to report. Once photos began to arise of Nampa Police officers swarming the parking lot of a Nampa Buffalo Wild Wings & Edwards Cinema, however, it felt a little more real.

An aggressive response by emergency personnel indicted that something serious was going on and this morning, this has been confirmed.

According to Nampa Police, last night (September 1, 2022) around 8:51 a.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting.

In a statement released by the Nampa Police Department, it was shared:

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds. Officers immediately attempted life saving measures--the adult male was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene. A second adult male later arrived at a local area hospital with gunshot wounds--his condition is unknown.

Obviously, this is not the kind of news that we WANT to see coming out of the Treasure Valley, nor is it the type of news that we are used to seeing. This one-time, anomaly of an incident breaks our hearts for the community and most, for the families and friends close to those impacted by this crime.

Nampa Police continue to investigate this incident and no identities have been released yet. Most importantly, however, the Nampa Police Department is asking for help in learning more about what happened or speaking to any witnesses.

If you or someone you know has information related to the incident, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS and all callers have the ability to remain anonymous.

