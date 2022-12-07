Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?

When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers.

Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.

According to a study done by Consumer Affairs, Idaho ranks as the 13th safest state in the nation. When they put together their formula to score each state, they considered violent crime rates, property crime rates, law enforcement officers per population and law enforcement budget per employee.

We’d like to think that our safety rank is a big part of why the list of “Most Wanted” criminals in Idaho is so short. Currently, the state has five “most wanted” fugitives they’re looking for. Local agencies in the Treasure Valley also have a handful of folks they’d like to speak to.

Take a good look at these photos. Do you recognize any of them? If you do you can make submit tips to IDOC by clicking here or to local agencies through Crimestoppers.

