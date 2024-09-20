Watch Out! These Are the 10 Most Frequently Stolen Items in Idaho

Beyond an increase in traffic and skyrocketing home prices, one concern that Idahoans have about our uncomfortably rapid growth is an increase in crime. Is that concern legitimate or does it just appear that way because of how accessible news has become thanks to social media?

That information isn’t too hard to track down thanks to a resource called “Neighborhood Scout.” They grab data from over 18,000 local law enforcement agencies and non-preliminary crime data from the FB and organize it in a format that’s easy for everyday citizens to understand. They present the total number of crimes reported for each state and most cities across America, then break that number down into violent crime and property crime.

While it may feel like Idaho’s violent crime rate is up because of the ever present news coverage, the good news is that the Gem State’s violent crime rate actually dropped from 2.49 to 2.41. Even better? It’s significantly lower than the national average of four. The crimes counted in that statistic are nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. If you dip into the most recent “Crime in Idaho” report, you’ll see with the exception of robbery, the other violent crimes all dropped from 2022 to 2023.

As for property crimes? They’re down too. Idaho’s property crime rate is 9.27, which means you have approximately a 1 in 108 chance of becoming a victim of a property crime. That’s significantly lower than the national average of 20. The decline shows a fairly consistent downward trend since 2019.

Larceny, or theft offenses, were the most common property crimes accounting for about 41% of crimes in the category. It’s important to note that almost 35% of these crimes happened at someone’s home or place of residence. That’s why we thought it was important to show you which items thieves are looking to steal from you the most and which locations they’re most likely to check upon entering your home.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 most stolen items in Idaho according to the latest Crime in Idaho Report.

