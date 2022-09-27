Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?

How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!

You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.

Get our free mobile app

You may have even heard of Family Tree Now, a creepy website masquerading itself as the “Best free genealogy site in the world.” In reality, it’s showing people every address you’ve ever lived at, your phone number, your e-mail address, a list of everyone you’re related to and their personal information.

But have you ever heard of Forebears? The genealogy website organizes a library of names from around the world geographically and tells you how common your surname is in certain countries, states, counties and cities. They’ve created the directory through an extensive collection of birth/death records from geographic regions and other public records.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash loading...

Curious where your last name stacks up against in Boise? We ran the search to find the 25 most common last names in the area, did a little research into the origin of each last name (because who doesn't love a little history lesson) and here's what we found out!

Is Your Last Name One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise? Forebears, a genealogy website that organizes a library of names from around the world geographically, used records from 2014 to determine the most common names in Boise. These were the ones that showed up the most!

KEEP READING: What Was the Most Popular Baby Name in Idaho the Year You Were Born? The Social Security Administration has tracked the 100 most popular baby names for both boys and girls in every state since 1960. Was your name one of the most popular the year you were born?