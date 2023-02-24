The 5 Most Annoying Stoplights in the Boise Area According to You

Over the past few years, there have been a number of fascinating "studies" released about Boise's traffic woes.

At one point, FleetLogging named Boise "The Worst Rush Hour in the US," claiming that you can make it an additional 14.4 miles in 60 minutes if you waited until rush hour was over. While traffic in the Treasure Valley certainly becomes more frustrating as the area grows, we're not entirely sure that the "worst rush hour in the U.S." is an accurate description of what driving in Boise is really like. But hey, if it gives us a valid reason to air our grievances about things that slow down the daily commute we'll take the bait.

It's estimated that more than 7,000 vehicles go through the Treasure Valley's busiest intersection during the 4-6 p.m. rush hour. Yes, that intersection is Eagle and Fairview. And yes...it's going to be on our list of the most annoying stoplights in the Boise area.

Personally, we hate the red light at Pennsylvania and Parkcenter when you're trying to turn left onto Parkcenter. The light stays red for an unnecessarily long period of time at 5:45 a.m. on weekday mornings.

Don't get us wrong. We love Taylor Swift's new album, but there's no reason that we should be able to listen to an entire song on Midnights while waiting for the light to change. Sometimes there's not a single car that passes through that intersection while we're waiting. It's the worst when you're just trying to make it to work on time.

But which red lights do YOU think are the worst? We asked our listeners on Facebook and this is what you told us!

