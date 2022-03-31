Meridian Schools Lockdown as Police Search for Suspect

Panic began to grow quickly online as word got out that two Meridian Schools were on lockdown. Online rumors were of an active shooter situation which Meridian Police have confirmed is not the case.

A suspect out of Canyon County, according to the Meridian Police Department, is on the loose in Meridian's Paramount Subdivision. The search has caused some area schools to go into "lockdown" for everyone's safety. The two school impacted by this search are Rocky Mountain High School and Paramount Elementary School.

We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

