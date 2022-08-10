Meridian Police Search for Gas-Siphoning Swindler

Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. These times, however, no matter how desperate they may be, do not make breaking the law acceptable. That said, the Meridian Police Department is now seeking community help for locating a suspect.

Gas prices these day, while they are trending down, are simply outrageous. Anyone driving a car that takes even the slightest amount of fuel knows that going to the gas pump anymore is a major blow to your bak account. This is impacting prices of all sorts of products and services and really, no industry has been left untouched. In short: many people are in a pinch and they might be making decisions they haven't had to before.

We don't know what is up with Meridian's gas swindler, but someone is up to no good and they're taking gas from vehicles late at night.

This is how the Meridian Police Department described the incident:

At approximately 1:13am, the driver of a gold dodge pickup truck was observed on camera siphoning diesel from delivery trucks parked near the warehouse loading area. The vehicle is described to be a Dodge Ram with a light bar on the roof, large dents along both sides of the truck bed, and multiple storage tanks in the bed.

The gas siphoned was from RC Willey furniture store vehicles, so it was the very expensive diesel grade.

Police ask that if you know anything, you let them know via their free app, "P3", or by calling them at 208-343-COPS.

