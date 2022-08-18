Idahoans React To Controversial Meridian Library Book Selections

It may be the hottest time of the year in the Gem State, but the triple-digit heat didn't slow hundreds of residents to a meeting in Meridian this week. What would cause hundreds of Idahoans to show up at the library? Was it a special election? A ticket giveaway?

Meridian residents met at the Meridian Library to debate what books should be on its shelves. Several folks spoke out over censorship concerns, while others voiced their thoughts on smut on the shelves.

The Idaho Statesman reported on the discussion at the library meeting:

'At one point during the meeting, a woman began yelling “groomers” into the meeting room while someone was speaking. Several times throughout the meeting, as people cheered or clapped for comments, board chair Megan Larsen banged her gavel and asked the crowd to remain silent.'

Although we couldn't be there, we've shared with you the community's reaction.

10 Exciting New Stores Planned for The Village at Meridian in 2022 If you haven't driven past or through The Village at Meridian lately, there's a lot of construction underway! According to the Village's website, these projects are currently underway!

Pizza, Beer, Sports? Locals Already Love This New Meridian Place! This new restaurant in the Treasure Valley is receiving raving reviews.