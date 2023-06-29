Two More Boise Area Restaurants Announce They’re Closing for Good

Just a few days after Idaho's only remaining TGI Fridays location announced that they'd be closing for good, two more restaurants said that they're throwing in the towel, too.

As previously reported, the TGI Fridays location in Nampa will close its doors for the last time on Friday, June 30. While the project hasn't been approved yet, In-N-Out Burger is hoping to demolish the casual family restaurant and build its third Idaho location in its place.

Southeast Boise's LuLu's Fine Pizza and Sushi Joins List of Closed Restaurants

Once upon a time, we considered Lulu’s Pizza and Sushi a neighbor. Literally. It was in the same parking lot as the apartment complex we moved out of last fall. Our friends at BoiseDev first broke the news that the Bogus Basin Road favorite planned to open a second location on Apple Street in Southeast Boise in March 2021. Our memory’s a little foggy as to exactly when the new location opened, but it took over the spot left vacant by Blimpie. At the time, they were also considering opening a third location closer to Eagle.

Unfortunately, the New York Style Pizza and sushi concept never really took off in Southeast Boise. They were only open five days a week, compared to the Bogus Basin Road location that’s open seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Lulu’s also had a sushi competitor in the same strip mall. Family-owned Wasabi Japanese Cuisine has been serving up a huge menu of sushi rolls and more in Southeast Boise since 2014.

Members of the “Southeast Boise Living” Facebook group noticed that their reader board on Apple Street was changed to “Lulus Permanently Closed Thank You” earlier this week.” A note on the door read:

“Unfortunately, due to economic conditions, LuLu’s is permanently closed. Please visit us at our Bogus Basin location where you can also redeem gift cards. We hope to reopen at another Treasure Valley location soon!”

Fine Dining Restaurant Closing in Downtown Boise

Operations are winding down at Capitol Cellars in Downtown Boise. The Smyser family, which has owned and operated the restaurant for the last eight years, has decided to sell the restaurant following the death of their son, Landon. According to their farewell message on Facebook, they hope to find new owners willing to carry on the fine dining restaurant’s traditions.

They’re planning to stay open through July 29 to allow customers to use gift cards they may have stashed away in their purses or wallet. During their final days, they’re offering 50% off their huge wine list.

