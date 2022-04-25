Love Your Body in Boise Today, With This National Holiday

Did you know that the first bra was only designed a hundred years ago, in 1914?

It was created and patented by a writer named Caresse Crosby, as she saw a need for an undergarment that could support women’s breasts.

This piece of clothing was perhaps the most significant clothing invention of all, because of how common they are in modern society and how impactful they’ve been in the fashion industry.

Because of this, today is National Lingerie Day – and regardless of how you feel about bras, this is a day to be celebrated!

Random facts about lingerie:

Bras take up 56% of the lingerie market, followed by briefs at 29%.

"Lingerie" is a French word, meaning “underwear.” It was named as such to sound more sexy and sophisticated.

Women’s underwear used to be large and bulky – it wasn’t until the last century that designers started making underwear light and flattering.

With women’s bodies of all shapes and sizes becoming more accepted and celebrated within our society, there are awareness campaigns for bras – to ensure better-fitting bras are available for everyone.

Since the year 2020, male lingerie has become a growing trend.

National Lingerie Day is meant to be a day to celebrate our bodies – lingerie is fun to shop for, it can increase confidence and it is an act of self-love.

Things to do in Boise to celebrate the holiday:

Buy yourself lingerie

There are numerous shops around the Treasure Valley to purchase these flattering underwear, including Victoria’s Secret & PINK, Adam & Eve Stores, HUSTLER Hollywood and Soma.

Boudoir shoot

Plenty of photographers around town offer boudoir shoots, and it is something we cannot recommend enough!

Whether they’re for a special occasion or person, or whether you’re simply wanting to feel confident and beautiful in your own skin, they are extremely empowering.

Attend a fashion show

There’s actually a fashion show later this week in Boise, on April 30th. It’s called Revive Fashion Show, and it’s happening in the JUMP Park at 2 pm.

Boise may be a smaller city, but we always have fun events and opportunities occurring all over town...

So get out there and show yourself some love today, because you are BEAUTIFUL and PERFECT, exactly as you are.

