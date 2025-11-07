You asked for it. You begged for it. And honestly, you made it really hard to keep a secret! Ever since we dropped that silly “C’mon do something” meme on the 107.9 LITE-FM Facebook page the day after Halloween, our inboxes and DMs have been flooded.

Everyone wanted to know THE date that 107.9 LITE-FM would start playing Christmas Music let me tell you, keeping the date a secret was harder than waiting for Christmas morning as a kid. But the wait is officially over!

Starting at 7:00 a.m on November 7, Boise and the Treasure Valley’s Official Christmas Music Station is back with non-stop, feel-good holiday hits and we’re not stopping until Christmas Day! That’s right. 107.9 LITE-FM is your 24/7 Christmas headquarters now through December 25 and there are so many ways to take us with you.

Set your first preset to 107.9 LITE-FM in the car. Stream us on the LITE-FM Boise app. Or ask your smart speaker to play 107.9 LITE-FM! However you listen, we’ve got the holiday soundtrack to your shopping, wrapping and baking covered.

We know the world feels pretty chaotic right now. We want to be your escape. Think of us as that cozy corner where you can tune out the stress and tune into the magic of the season. We’re a musical warm blanket filled with hope, joy and all those songs that make you feel like a kid again.

Now, we get it. Some of you are saying “it’s not even Thanksgiving!” And that’s totally fair. (Although, we will be at the Turkey Day 5K this year!) We’ll still be here spreading Christmas cheer whenever you’re ready to join us. Black Friday, December 1 or the moment the Thanksgiving leftovers are in the fridge.

But if you’ve been counting down the days until this announcement? TODAY IS YOUR DAY! We’re celebrating by giving away amazing stockings every hour. Take a look at what you can win on the first day of Christmas music in 2025!