How Fast Can You Legally Drive in Idaho if There’s No Speed Limit Posted?

Provided you have a working speedometer, there’s really no reason why you shouldn’t be able to answer an officer who has pulled you over for speeding honestly when they ask “do you know how fast you were going?”

However, depending on where you were pulled over, you may not actually know if you were breaking the speed limit. You may have missed the sign. If you’re using Apple Car Play, Maps will show you what the speed limit is if that information is available. Waze and Google Maps also have features that you can enable that will show you what the posted speed limit is.

Canva Canva loading...

But what if those apps don’t show you the speed limit? What if you didn’t miss the sign because there was no sign? Does that mean the street is a free-for-all where you can pick whichever speed feels right for the conditions?

Slow down, Mario Andretti! Idaho does have maximum speed limits for areas without a posted speed limit sign and you can face penalties for exceeding them. So, what are those speed limits? It’s broken down in Title 49, Chapter 6, Section 49-654 of the Idaho code.

Do You Know Idaho's Maximum Speed Limits? Even when there's no speed limit sign posted, there are still maximum speed limits in Idaho and violating them could result in penalties. Not familiar with them? We've got you covered.

Cities and Counties May Establish Their Own Speed Limits

There is another section of the law that allows cities and counties to reduce speed limits to what they feel is safe for their communities. Boise has done that. According to the city code, you should follow the state laws we listed above unless you come across a sign telling you the speed limit is lower.

There should be signs in these areas telling you there's a lower speed limit, but in case you don't see one or it doesn't pop up on the maps app you're using this is what's listed in the city code:

10 MPH in alleys

15 MPH in public parks

20 MPH in active school zones

30 MPH on through streets where there are stop or yield signs

20 MPH on all other streets in the city

Meridian City Code reduces the speed limit in parks and alleys to 15 MPH. The speed limit on all other Meridian streets is 25 MPH unless otherwise posted. Nampa also lists 15 MPH as the speed limit in their parks and alleys. It's 20 MPH in active school zones. Other Nampa streets are 20 MPH unless otherwise marked. Caldwell just says the speed limit is 20 MPH unless otherwise marked.

What are the Penalties for Speeding in Idaho?

Canva Canva loading...

. According to the most recent Infraction Fee Schedule from the State of Idaho, these are the fines for speeding violations:

Speeding 1-15 MPH over the speed limit: $90

Speeding in a construction zone: $106.50

Speeding 16 MPH or more over the speed limit: $155

Speeding in a school zone: $156.50

Speeding will also get points added to your license. If you accumulate 12-17 points in any 12-month period, your license will be suspended for 30 days. Rack up 18-23 in any 24-month period, you’ll be asking friends for rides for 90 days. End up with 24 or more in any 36-month period? Hopefully, you’ve budgeted for Uber rides because your license will be suspended for six months.

Get our free mobile app

According to a document uploaded by the Idaho Transportation Department, point violations for speeding include:

Speeding 1-15 MPH over the speed limit: 3 points

Speeding in a School Zone: 3 points

Speeding in a work (construction) zone: 4 points

Speeding 16 MPH or more over the speed limit: 4 points

KEEP READING: What Did Idaho's License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born? Chances are you remember what your first license plate looked like, but you may not have seen the one that was issued 16+ years before you got your license. Thanks to collectors selling plates on eBay we can help you fill in those gaps!

KEEP READING: Are You Smart Enough to Pass the Idaho Driver's Test If You Had to Take It Today? New Idahoans have 90 days to apply for their Idaho driver's license after moving here. To pass? You have to get 34/40 questions correctly! Are you up for the challenge?