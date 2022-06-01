Why do we celebrate National Pride Month in June?

We could argue that it should be celebrated every month of the year and not just 30 short days – which is certainly a fantastic point!

However, there is a very specific reason why Pride Month is celebrated in June in particular, and many people may not even know why.

The History Behind Pride Month

Pride Month is celebrated in June in honor of the 1969 New York City Stonewall uprising, where a riot turned into a movement that sparked a decades-long battle for freedom.

A year after Stonewall, Pride marches began in major cities across the United States, quickly spreading to cities worldwide, and they are still prevalent today.

However, even though this movement officially started over 50 years ago, its continued resilience is still necessary and needed in this day and age.

According to The Advocate, there are currently over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the works around the country, with direct attacks against trans folks and queer kids.

Because of this, they believe that “pride and protest go hand-in-hand as much as ever.”

To read more about the history of Pride and protest from The Advocate, including a photo history, click here.

Pride Month in the Treasure Valley

Although the Boise Pride Festival is actually being held in September this year, there are many other ways to celebrate this month throughout the community.

One incredible way is simply being educated on the history behind the cause:

Or you could also help Boise Pride by volunteering, to help prepare for the festival in September:

It’s also a great time to talk with friends and family who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, and listen to their own personal stories, experiences and truths, to discover how we can all be more enlightened, inclusive and aware.

*Also, as we gather more information regarding events occurring around Boise for Pride Month, we’ll be sure to post them!*

