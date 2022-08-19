It’s National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?

It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho.

Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!

Potatoes are the top vegetable crop in the country. They are grown commercially in 30 states in America. Our Idaho grows more potatoes than any other state in the United States, followed by Washington, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Colorado.

The majority of Idaho's potatoes are russet, but we also have varieties including red potatoes, fingerling, and gold varieties. Idaho's rich volcanic soil provides the ideal climate and situation for growing potatoes.

It's almost like Bubba Gump talking about Shrimp. There are fried potatoes, mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, raw potatoes, deep fried potatoes, and the list goes on and on.

National Potato Day presents the perfect time to unveil this list. Let's be honest, all forms of potatoes are great. There's no bad potato dish. There simply isn't. However, some can be better than others.

Here are my 10 favorite potato dishes. Some may come as a surprise, others I'm sure you can see coming. What's your favorite style of potato? Here are mine!

Best Styles Of Potatoes

No surprise to find French Fries at the top of the list. They're undeniably the best. A few notable potato dishes didn't make the list like Instant, Potato Buns, and more. Maybe next year.

