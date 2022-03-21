OMG: Is This Idaho City Really the Best One for Real Estate Investing?

Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking on this nationwide list as being one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?

Policy Genius created this list of the best cities to invest in real estate in 2022 … and Meridian made the cut.

In fact, it was the only Idaho city to make it on the list.

Clearly, unless you’ve been living under a rock, we all know the housing market right now is booming, and so is the desire to make more money—well, that’s always been booming.

The point is, investing in real estate has become increasingly more popular. Take a look at this screenshot I got from Google Trends.

According to Policy Genius, “Some cities are better bets for real estate investment than others: for investment property costs, for your chances of renting the home out and getting enough rent to cover your costs, and for house value appreciation. Using data from Zillow and the U.S. Census, we looked at the largest 600+ cities in the U.S. and crunched the numbers to find the best places to invest in real estate in 2022.”

Well, Meridian ranked #20 on their list of best cities to invest in real estate in 2022.

I believe it. But I’ll admit I find it super fascinating that Meridian made the list and not any of the other neighboring cities. I’d be interested in seeing what the differences are between the other cities.

Policy Genius said, “If you can stomach the high home values — $550,130 — you could get in on a fast-growing real estate market. Home value appreciation over the last five years is 118%, rental vacancy is under 1%, and the rent to income ratio is at 3%, all making Meridian an attractive city for real estate investors.”

And that’s just the numbers alone, we Idahoans know Meridian comes with a lot of other attractions, too :)

