11 Violations That Will Drive Your Insurance Rates Sky-High in Idaho

When it comes to driving, you try to stay on the right side of the law but you’re not perfect. Sometimes you may forget to turn on your blinker. Others you may roll a stop sign because you’re the only one on the road. If you’re busted and you get a ticket, which ones do the most damage to your wallet and your license?

In the past, we broke down which moving violations put the most points on your license. Rack up at least 12 points in a 12-month period, you’re going to lose your license for 30 days. Mess up enough to get 18-23 in a two-year period? Kiss your license goodbye for 90 days. Get 24 or more points in three years, your license will be suspended for six months. Getting your license reinstated could cost anywhere from $25-$285.

It’s not just points on your license you have to worry about. You’ll likely have to pay a fine if you’re cited for a traffic violation. That fine could be as small as $10 for not buckling your seat belt or as large as $5,000 for a second offense enhanced DUI.

Depending on the fine you have to pay, you might not think getting a ticket is a huge deal…until you see what it does to your car insurance premium. Depending on the severity of your violation or accident, the price of your insurance is probably going to go up.

The Zebra, a car insurance marketplace, recently put together a list of the average rate increases for almost 40 violations in Idaho. Some of these violations are HUGE red flags to insurance companies that may not want to gamble on your driving record. Here’s a look at the 11 most damaging to your insurance bill.

