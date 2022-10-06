In Total Plot Twist, Lori Vallow Daybell’s Trial Now Vacated

Breaking news this evening from an Idaho courtroom once again has national attention on our state and the case of Lori Vallow Daybell.

Where do we even begin with this case that has consumed crime junkies and really broken the hearts of many for so long now? It goes back to the fall of 2019, when children JJ and Tylee went missing. After a welfare check by police in Rexburg, Idaho as requested by the children's grandmother-- it became clear that something was going on. The investigation went on for months as police found various evidence such as a storage locker full of the children's toys and clothes, and more. It did not take long for the general public to become consumed with the case.

In the summer of 2020, both parents, Chad and Lori, were arrested. Human remains were eventually found in a purported "pet cemetery" at Chad Daybell's home, and weeks later it was confirmed that those remains were of the missing children.

The ENTIRE case is a whirlwind of information and plot twists--trials for the two haven't even begun yet and there is already a Netflix series on the case.

It has evoked a strong reaction from those online:

Yes, while in the United State one is innocent until proven guilty, the public is ready for clear justice to be served.

As trial preparation has been underway over the last few weeks, it was recently decided that cameras would not be allowed in the courtroom.

Now, in (another) shocking turn of events--there won't even be a courtroom for some time. Idaho judge Steven Boyce has determined there isn't enough evidence to prove Lori Vallow Daybell's competency.

The trail has been vacated until further notice.

We have no idea what could be next--or what this means for her husband Chad who was trying to have his trial separated from hers, recently.

