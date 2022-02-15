If You Want to Ruin a Good Thing for Boise, Here’s How

You don’t want to be that person. You know that person, they’re the same type of people who ask the teacher if they want the class to turn in the homework that the teacher forgot about… at the end of class. Okay, so it’s a little different but the message we’re trying to get across here is simple when it comes to the trails of the Treasure Valley: “Don’t ruin it for the rest of us.”

After getting a little bit of rain last night coupled with rising temperatures, trail enthusiasts may notice muddy trails and be tempted to “tough it out”, continuing on. Don’t do this.

According to the local organization Ridge to Rivers, using the trails in wet or muddy conditions leave the trails “highly susceptible to damage”. From footprints to tire tracks and paw prints, all of these factors play a role in making the trails dangerous later on when it dries. In addition to the potential permanent damage that can be left due to erosion, you’re putting other trail enthusiasts at risk of injury. Imagine a biker hitting a pothole and getting sent flying off their bike on the side of the foothills… that’s not a good time. I can’t tell you how clumsy I am already just from tripping over rocks (and my own feet), but if I were to try and hike a trail ridden with damage, I would just kiss my ankles goodbye.

Ridge to Rivers is an organization in Boise consisting of a staff who are considered “experts in their field” according to their website. They have a variety of ways for people to volunteer and help preserve trails in the Treasure Valley including an “Adopt a Trail” program.

The organization offers various updates on their site about trail conditions for people curious as to whether or not they should use the trails in the area. They also have a variety of tips that you can check out here so you know you’re doing your part to preserve the trails in the Treasure Valley.

