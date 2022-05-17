Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison Should Be Lori Vallow’s New Home

The people of Idaho have had their eyes on the Lori and Chad Daybell case for some time and with the recent news out that the trial will be taking place in Ada County, there’s been more interest in the case now than ever before. If you’re new to the case, the couple is being charged together in connection to the murders of Lori’s children, Tylee and JJ while Chad is being accused of murdering his ex-spouse.

Most recently, Judge Boyce denied a request to have the jury transported from Ada County to Fremont County which means the trial is set to take place here in Ada County.

Let's Get Caught Up on the Lori Vallow & Chad Daybell Case District Judge Steven Boyce recently denied a motion that would've separated the cases of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow.

Now that we’re caught up on the details of the case… what should the punishment be? How about sending both of them off to Idaho’s most dangerous prison? For those unfamiliar, that prison is Idaho Maximum Security Institution and is located in Kuna just south of Boise. Many have been pushing for Lori Vallow to receive the death penalty. If served with a death sentence, Vallow could find herself among Idaho’s most violent offenders, many of whom are awaiting execution themselves. According to their website, the prison has a capacity of 549 residents and has a double perimeter fence that is reinforced with razor wire. Naturally, the facility is also equipped with an electronic detection system in the event that an inmate is looking to sneak away.

Are these the criminals that Lori Vallow will soon call her “roommates”? Will she wind up on death row?

A Look at Lori Vallow's New Home and Roommates Idaho's most dangerous prison is located in Kuna, Idaho housing some of the most violent offenders in the country.