Well, this was certainly not a great murder mystery. No whodunnit here. The Oregon based writer, who once wrote an essay titled "How To Murder Your Husband," has been arrested, charged, and convicted of murdering your husband. Hey, the essay didn't mention "and how to get away with it." Buyer be warned.

This week, the jury found Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her husband, chef Daniel Brophy. Mr. Brophy, 63, was killed four years ago on June 2nd, 2018, as he was getting ready for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute located in Southwest Portland.

According to reports, Nancy displayed no visible reaction inside the courtroom during the trial. Her attorneys say the defense team plans to file an appeal. However, you can't imagine her writing is doing her much good right now. Have to assume the prosecution would like to use an essay titled 'How To Murder Your Husband' as evidence in the case. I'm not a lawyer, but I'd use it. The prosecutors told the jury that she was motivated by money problems and a life insurance policy.

However, during the trial, Crampton Brophy said she had no reason to kill her husband and that their money problems had been mostly solved with a retirement savings plan. Evidence in the court case and testimony given during the case show that Nancy owned the same make and model of gun used to killer her husband. Oh, and did I mention she wrote an essay titled 'How To Murder Your Husband?' But back to the gun, and the plethora of other evidence.

Police reportedly never found the gun that killed Mr. Brophy. The Prosecution says Nancy swapped out the barrel of the gun and discarded the barrel. In response, the Defense claims the gun parts were inspiration for her writing and threw out the idea that someone else might have killed him during a robbery gone wrong, or something.

Not only did Nancy Crampton Brophy own the same kind of gun that was used in the murder, and write an essay titled 'How To Murder Your Husband,' but she also was proven to be near the culinary school on the day of her husband's death, something she testified was a mere coincidence and she had simply parked in the area to work on her writing. You know, like her essay, 'How To Murder Your Husband.

Nancy Crampton Brophy's essay detailed several options for committing an untraceable killing and displayed a desire to avoid getting caught. Now, here's the weird part...well, another weird part. The Judge ultimately excluded the essay from the trial, because it was published in 2011. Why you'd allow an essay titled 'How To Murder Your Husband' to be excluded is a questionable decision to me. However, like I said earlier, I'm not a lawyer. A prosecutor did go on to allude to the theme of the essay without directly naming it after she took the stand.

Crampton Brophy has been in custody since her arrest back in September of 2019. Her sentencing has been scheduled for June 13th.