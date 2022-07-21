Idaho’s Latest Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities List

Every few months a new list from another research company comes out showing the most dangerous places in the gem state. This list looks a bit different than most of the lists that I have seen lately.

Road Snacks looked at 23 places in Idaho. "We looked at the FBI's latest crime report for violent crime and property crime statistics for every place with over 5,000 residents. Do we think there's a direct correlation between the places in Idaho with high unemployment rates, low wages, and high crime to the places that made the state's most dangerous list? Absolutely."

I feel like we are hearing about more crime and thefts in the Treasure Valley but the area barely made the list. Garden City did come in at number 1 no where else in the Valley was included and typically Nampa and/or Caldwell show up somewhere but not this list. Click on any to take a deeper look at each location and what landed them on the list.

Just a few months ago another company came up with a similar list naming the tip 10 most dangerous cities in Idaho but many of them are different than this list... check it out.

