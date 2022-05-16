Idahoans Speak Out About This $2.3 Million Meridian “Farmhouse” haha!

I recently shared a post about this nearly $2.5 million home ($2,350,000) that has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms on a 0.58-acre lot in Meridian, and all of the listings call it a “modern farmhouse.”

However, a lot of Idahoans would argue otherwise.

Apparently, this “farmhouse” is not a farmhouse after-all, and this turned out to be quite the controversial topic haha! The home’s listing says…

“Welcome to your dream home in exclusive Spurwing Heights. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this modern farmhouse is situated on a .58-acre rim lot overlooking common area with a creek and a grazing pasture below. This home was custom built for views, and views it has!"

But here’s what y’all had to say :)

Some of us just enjoy looking at the pictures ‍I guess haha!

Clint replies to Bill saying people CAN afford it.

Hailey's was one of the few positive comments She just tagged some friends or family and said (I'm assuming sarcastically) so ... this is your next house!

Yeah, $2.3 MILLION is a little steep...

Gina agrees that this is NOT a farmhouse.

I'll cross my fingers for you, Jordan!

$12K per month?!

It was a blast seeing y'all's reaction to this house haha if you missed the 45+ pictures I shared, here they are again, check em' out!

