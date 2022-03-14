The Biden Administration has recently announced plans to build high-voltage chargers for electric vehicles (EV) all across the country, including rural areas.

Their aim is to have half of all new vehicle sales be EV’s by the year 2030.

Many people have expressed their uncertainties and skepticism about this bold new plan, as they weigh the different pros and cons.

Pros of Biden’s Plan

Create an infrastructure that supports electric vehicles, as America is lagging behind other European countries in this department

Create more manufacturing jobs for electricians and other workers

Electric cars have less of a carbon footprint than regular vehicles

This could solve the current issue of the rising cost of gasoline

Cons Surrounding the Plan

The speediness of the timeline

There would need to be a lot more charging stations in place than what this plan would provide

Because EV’s require less workers to build, this could lead to job losses for auto manufacturers and suppliers

Regardless of whatever citizens think about the Biden Administration, this new plan, or electric vehicles in general, there are also a number of reasons why switching to EV’s this quickly is just not feasible for many Idahoans, such as...

Top 5 Reasons Why Idahoans Can't Easily Switch To Electric Electric vehicles may not be the most practical option in Idaho.

Are Idaho Electric & Hybrid Car Sales Rising with the Increase in Gas Prices?

7 Gas Saving Tips that will save you money! We look at seven gas-saving tips courtesy of AAA Idaho/Oregon.