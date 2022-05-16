Idaho Strikes Deal With Mexico, Exports Thousands of Potatoes
Idaho Potatoes are now being appropriately labeled "Papas De Idaho" after a recent exporting deal was brought to fruition between Idaho and Mexico.
Ask anyone on the street OUTSIDE of the Pacific Northwest about Idaho and they'll probably give you one of these cliché responses:
- You-Da-Hoe
- Iowa?
- I hate Ohio.
- Oh the blue turf?
- Don't you mean Potato-Land?
We've heard them all but the last is most accurate-- yes, we're known for our potatoes and we're proud! Idaho leads the nation in potato production and produces over 1/3 of the potatoes in the United States.
But who besides Idaho is producing potatoes at the volume that Idaho is known for?
Can you Name the top 10 Potato Producing States?
Maine definitely surprised us!
Nothing beats an Idaho potato, however-- there's something certifiably powerful about that Grown in Idaho seal! This is precisely why they're being exported--over the border now!
Some photos and a recap were recently shared via Twitter by the United States Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack:
How about them PAPAS!?
Idaho's own U.S. Senator Mike Crapo also shared a statement on the deal:
Ok, potato lover...we bet you didn't know THESE crazy tater facts: