Popular Cookie Dough Sold In Idaho Could Put You In The Hospital

Cookie dough is always a favorite of kids and parents, too. Baking cookies with our kids is an activity that we enjoy, resulting in delicious cookies that the whole family loves. It instills memories in our kids and reminds us of spending time with our parents growing up.

For many families across the Treasure Valley, raw cookie dough sits in the refrigerator and is used as a treat for family members of all ages, even though it isn't meant to be eaten that way. You should check your cookie dough as soon as you get home today because of a new CDC warning in our area.

Where is the current salmonella outbreak?

The CDC has warned about a salmonella outbreak related to Papa Murphy's raw cookie dough. In particular, the chocolate chip and s'mores versions. Eighteen people have reported sick after eating the dough; four of those cases were in Idaho, while 12 more cases happened in the surrounding states of Washington (6), Oregon (4), and Utah (2).

What should you do if you have Papa Murphy's cookie dough?

The CDC recommends that you check your refrigerator for Papa Murphy's Chocolate Chip of S'mores Bars cookie dough and throw it away. You should also wash all surfaces that may have touched the dough.

How do I know if I have salmonella?

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. The symptoms should go away within four to seven days. If they don't, or you experience a fever over 102, so much vomiting that you can't keep liquids down, you should call your doctor.

So far, only two people have been hospitalized from this outbreak, and there have been no deaths. Papa Murphy's has temporarily stopped selling cookie dough until they identify the ingredient making people sick.

