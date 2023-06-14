See The Most Disgusting New Warning For Idaho From The CDC

I understand that the CDC's job is to warn people about potentially dangerous things that could harm us. I also understand that most people aren't as smart as we are, but I still find it strange that the CDC found it necessary for this warning.

This message is at pools all over the Treasure Valley and even at Roaring Springs. I'm not sure if this is a new requirement for pools to post, but this is the first time I remember seeing it.

The CDC wants to ensure that you don't go into the pool if you have diarrhea. Well, yeah! If you had these symptoms, why would you go anywhere that wasn't within a few steps from the bathroom anyway? If you had these symptoms, why would you want to risk the embarrassment of being in public and having an incident? When I have these symptoms, I stay home on my couch to watch the Price Is Right and The View, where I know that the bathroom and the Pepto Bismol are quickly accessible.

I like swimming and hanging out at the pool as much as anyone else, but I've never had these symptoms and ever thought it would be a good day to get a tan and swim. That said, someone somewhere must have done it for the CDC to believe it was necessary to mandate pools to post this warning. They also recommend that we don't swallow too much pool water. I'm not sure who is drinking up the pool water, but it must be happening somewhere. The CDC even created an entire section on its website for this specific issue. Check out their fun "safe swimming" tips:

cdc.gov/canva cdc.gov/canva loading...

The CDC also made this gross graphic for us to share on Facebook!

Centers for Disease Control Centers for Disease Control loading...

As the man in this video says, "Thanks, CDC!"

6 Fabulous Pools You Can Rent By the Hour in the Boise Area Have you heard of Swimply? It's basically Airbnb for pools! Here are six hosts in the Treasure Valley inviting you over for a day of swimming!

