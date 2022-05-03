Idaho Man Gets Arrested, Threatens GF From Jail, Remains Unwise

Idaho Man Gets Arrested, Threatens GF From Jail, Remains Unwise

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fool me once, shame on me, Fool me twice, well, um, I guess I'll stay in jail longer.

That quote is butchered, and after reading on you'll realize why.

Recently, a 25-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested for aggravated assault. His crime? Threatening his girlfriend with a knife. Which is clearly not smart, illegal, and will most certainly land you in the clink.

Sadly, this type of story isn't out of the ordinary. What this perp did next, however, takes this tale into its own realm of "....really?"

After being arrested, the criminal in question somehow managed to procure a second charge against him: Felony intimidation. How? By calling and harassing his girlfriend from jail.

While trying to get his girlfriend to lie on his behalf to help his case, the man used racial slurs to try and convince her. Not a sound strategy, if you ask us. She clearly didn't help him, all the conversations were recorded, and now Johnny Two-Charges is going to be enjoying a longer stay with his friends in Bonneville County.

If you're thinking "Well, maybe this guy's just down on his luck and made a bad choice," that's sweet of you to imagine. But you're wrong.

In 2016, this same criminal started a fire in Bonneville County back in 2016 that resulted in 50,000 acres being burned to a crisp. Was it because he was hanging out with his friends lighting off bottle rockets without a care in the world? You're darn right it was.

Maybe this gentleman is better off not having access to bottle rockets. Or his girlfriend.

This Viral Idaho Moment Has The Internet Cringing

Sometimes, we just come across those things that are so "Idaho" it would only make sense to an Idahoan. Today is one of those days, and this is one of those things.
A TikTok that has gone viral features an event that is "so Idaho" we don't even know where to start.
The event is referred ton online as the "Cooler Ride" or the "Cooler Slide" and apparently, takes place (unofficially) during the Riggins Rodeo. Many online commenters said that they're familiar with the event and that yes-- it really is "a Riggins thing".

Take a look at this for yourself and enjoy the very Idaho TikTok, as well.
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top