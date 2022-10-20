Idaho Man Caught Red-Handed Voting Illegally In 2020 Election

It's been the argument at the dinner table for over two years now: Was the 2020 election secure? Were the results accurate? Did zombies of dead people come back to life and vote in droves for whatever candidate you don't support?

We get it. There are a lot of questions. Were there people voting illegally in the 2020 presidential election? Now that one we can answer concretely. Let's go.

Charles A. Skiles of Idaho was sentenced earlier this week to three years probation and a $1,500 fine. His crime? Felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Phew, that's a mouthful.

Here's the tea. The elder gentleman voted as we all did in November 2020, except he seemed to have forgotten one thing: At the time, he was on felony probation. Meaning, he wasn't even allowed to register to vote let alone actually cast a ballot.

The Ada County Elections Office provided a statement via Phil McGrane, the Ada County Clerk, after Skiles got caught:

We do a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure the integrity of voting. I am grateful for the team of investigators and the partnership we have with Sheriff Clifford and Prosecutor (Jan) Bennetts to ensure the law is upheld. This is one case of a small handful we have taken action on recently, and though voting crimes are rare, we work hard to both prevent and detect them, and pursue cases in instances where the law has been broken.

Now we know for a fact that at least one person in Idaho tried to upend the 2020 election. And it only cost him $1,500!

Intimate Look at Idaho Grizzly Bear Den It isn't every day that you get to see such a marvel in nature--here in Idaho we're surrounded by it, but sometimes we just don't know what to look for!

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game recently shared some photos of their discovery in the wild and it's so amazing to see!