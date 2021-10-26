Idaho Leads United States in Workers Quitting Their Jobs

Yes, the workforce (or lack thereof) in the Treasure Valley is struggling right now.

Maybe you're looking for a job that really PAYS, before you go back?

The 20 Highest Paying Jobs in Boise According to the latest figures published on the Idaho Department of Labor's website , these are the highest paying jobs in "Boise City." That region includes Ada, Canyon, Boise and Gem counties.

While this trend is statewide and nationwide, really--there's one statistic that stands out. If you can believe it, Idaho is actually one of the nationwide LEADERS in workers full on quitting their jobs.

Is the sight of "Now Hiring" at local businesses in the Treasure Valley becoming all too common for you? Perhaps it's the impact of this that you're seeing the most of: the coffee shop that you love isn't open normal hours, the bakery that makes your favorite dessert still isn't open at all, or the wait times at your favorite place to eat are just inanely long.

It's such a confusing thing--after a global pandemic where everyone seemed to be impacted in some way, shape, or form--folks are actually QUITTING their jobs? How are they making ends meet, especially with the unemployment bonus now null and void?

That seems to be the million dollar question

According to a recent study, a movement being dubbed as the "Great Resignation" is sweeping the nation and Idaho, along side Georgia and Kentucky are leading the way.

Of the total work force in Idaho, 4.1% is quitting. It's peculiar to note that of all of the states in the nation, these three; Idaho, Georgia, and Kentucky, actually pay the LOWEST minimum wage: just $7.25 an hour.

We're all for people being able to make livable wages and here in the Treasure Valley, we know first hand just how expensive things are getting. Where is everyone going?

