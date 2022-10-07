Should Idaho Lawmakers Make This Illegal?

First and foremost, I am not a lawmaker. I cannot change the law, I cannot implement laws, and I'm likely the last person who would ever have any influence over lawmakers whatsoever. I mean, I wrote about cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains for goodness sake. All of that being said, I was shocked to learn that there is absolutely no law on wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle in Idaho. Here's an excerpt from the official website Idaho legislature site:

No person under eighteen (18) years of age shall ride upon or be permitted to operate a motorcycle, motorbike, utility type vehicle or an all-terrain vehicle unless at all times when so operating or riding upon the vehicle he is wearing, as part of his motorcycle, motorbike, UTV or ATV equipment, a protective safety helmet...

I can hear it now: "We don't need more laws in Idaho, go back to wherever you're from and leave us alone!"

While sure, I'm also all for having my "rights" and "liberties", why would requiring motorcycle drivers to wear a helmet for their safety be such a bad thing? We all know there's a hands-free law as well as a law requiring drivers and passengers to wear their seatbelts... so what's so different about a helmet?

Is it too much to ask? Is it truly the absolute worst thing you can implement for drivers?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "helmets are estimated to be 37% effective in preventing fatal injuries... and 41% effective for motorcycle passengers." So, if you're more likely to not die when in an accident with a helmet, what's the issue?

I seriously fathom how someone can say that it's "safer" to ride a motorcycle without a helmet when all it takes is one bad accident to end it all. All I'm asking is - should Idaho lawmakers consider outlawing this dangerous trend of not wearing a helmet over the age of 18? That's not for me to decide but I would love to hear your thoughts here.

