When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?

Kagenmi Kagenmi loading...

Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?

Get our free mobile app

According to Field and Stream, an outdoor publication that’s been around for 125 years, you’ve missed the mark. They shared a “taxonomically laid-back” list of the “12 Deadliest Insects in the World.” They acknowledged that technically spiders aren’t insects (they’re arachnids,) but explained that if it was “creepy and crawly and can kill, it’s on the list.”

If you don’t like bugs, this list is going to make your skin crawl because five or the deadly dozen can be found in Idaho. Keep reading to find out which creepy crawlies from our region made the list and what makes them so deadly!

5 of the World's Most Deadly Insects Are in Idaho Right Now Field & Stream, an outdoor publication that's been around for more than 125 years, put together a list of the most deadly insects (and arachnids, they admitted to being "taxonomically laid back" in their article) in the world. Five of them can be found in Idaho!

KEEP READING: Colors to Avoid Wearing in Boise Unless You Love Mosquitoes A new study done by the University of Washington found that mosquitoes seem to be attracted to certain colors while ignoring others. The findings may make you rethink your summer wardrobe! Here take a look at the colors these little bloodsuckers love and hate.