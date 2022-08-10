5 of the World’s Most Deadly Insects Are in Idaho Right Now
When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?
Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
According to Field and Stream, an outdoor publication that’s been around for 125 years, you’ve missed the mark. They shared a “taxonomically laid-back” list of the “12 Deadliest Insects in the World.” They acknowledged that technically spiders aren’t insects (they’re arachnids,) but explained that if it was “creepy and crawly and can kill, it’s on the list.”
If you don’t like bugs, this list is going to make your skin crawl because five or the deadly dozen can be found in Idaho. Keep reading to find out which creepy crawlies from our region made the list and what makes them so deadly!