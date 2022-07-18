Does Idaho Have the Only City In America Named Boise?

Boise, Idaho, is one of the country's most unique and friendly cities and perhaps the world. It's one of the rare cities that's mentioned in a few songs. Old folks remember the iconic intro to Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Gimmie Three Steps' or Jewel's 'The Boise Song.' And we all know it's Boy-see, not Boy-zee. However, have you ever wondered if Idaho has the only city named Boise in America? Could other states have a city named Boise?

How did Boise Get It's Name?

It depends on where you get your source for Boise's origin. Some historians believe that our city was named after French trappers who hunted for hides in our area. Others speculate that Les Bois is French for trees. Others say it was named after the Bonneville expedition or that Washington Irving mentioned Les Bois in one of his essays. You can click the link here for more details on Boise's beginnings.

Is Idaho home to the only Boise in America?

Unlike other cities in America, the name Boise is unique. Idaho isn't home to the only city named Boise in our country. There are two different cities in America named Boise. One is within our region, and the other is way down south.

Boise, Washington?

Yes, there is Boise in Washington state, although finding out any more information about Boise #2 appears to be a challenge. The link for the website for Boise, Washington directs the viewer to Idaho's Boise. The city/town/spot on a map has no YouTube presence but is located in King County, Washington. ' You can follow the link for more information on Boise, Washington.

Boise, Texas?

According to this link, Boise, Texas, is a ghost town. Another search revealed little or no information on YouTube or other social media outlets. So the two other cities/towns named Boise consists of a town so small there is no recorded population? And the other is a ghost town?

The Real Boise

We've come to the conclusion that the only legitimate Boise is the one in Idaho that continues to be made famous, from Lynyrd Skynryd to Jewel.

