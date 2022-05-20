Mom-to-Be Heartbroken After Husband Says He Hopes Baby ‘Looks Nothing’ Like Her

The internet is slamming one man after he shared he hopes his unborn baby looks "nothing like" his pregnant wife during his toast at their gender reveal party, humiliating her in front of their family and friends.

The pregnant woman turned to Reddit to share her story.

In her post on the popular AITA thread, user @Lillington579 explained that she and her husband have been married for three years and are expecting their first child together.

"We found out it's going to be a girl, and my in-laws wanted to invite us for dinner for a 'gender reveal announcement and celebration,'" @Lillington579 wrote.

"We got there and had many relatives come to congratulate us and celebrate. It was bigger than expected, which made me nervous because I'm not a fan of being around many people," she continued, adding that "we sat at the dinner table, and I barely ate, I was feeling so much anxiety and was sort of upset my husband didn't warn me about how many people were coming, but I tried to stay calm and collected."

After the announcement, her husband wanted to give a toast. It turned into a disaster.

He poured a drink and "wished that our daughter be 'healthy, happy, but look nothing like me,'" she shared.

"Everyone at the table laughed," but she was mortified.

Feeling embarrassed and overwhelmed, she decided to exit the party.

"I got up, took my purse, and made my way out. His mom followed me, asking if I was okay. I told her I just wanted to go home," the heartbroken wife explained.

When her husband realized his joke went too far, he stopped her at the door and asked what was wrong. "He explained it was meant to be a 'joke toast.' That's when we started arguing," she continued.

"He said this was a 'joke toast' and that my reaction was over the top, but the thing is, ever since I got pregnant, he's been hinting he doesn't want our daughter to look like me. He even once got up in the morning, and the first thing he told me was how much he wished our daughter looks nothing like me. It hurt me while I'm already dealing with low self-esteem and anxiety."

User @Lillington579's story has garnered more than 3,200 comments, with many blasting the man for his "bullying" and "abusive" behavior.

"Emotional abuse is not a joke," one user commented.

"Leaving is the best solution? Yes. And not just the dinner. He has said more than once he doesn't want his child to look like you. Pay attention. He has shown you exactly who he is and what he really thinks of you. Believe him," another Redditor warned.

"He's also bullying you for the insecurities HE'S REINFORCING IN YOU. This is abusive behavior, OP. You don't deserve it, and neither will your daughter," someone else advised.

"This really does sound abusive," another commenter wrote, urging her to seek professional help. "Your husband needs to knock off the 'jokes' and grow up. And I think you should get some therapy to learn to value yourself."