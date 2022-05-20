Former Idaho Lawmaker and Convicted Rapist Seeks Bail, Acquittal

A ruling made by a jury and declared by an Idaho judge is now being challenged by a former Idaho lawmaker convicted of rape.

You may recall when the story broke--shock struck the public when accusations of rape were put forward by "Jane Doe" who's identity was protected for her safety. As an Ethics Committee began to investigate, more and more information came out, eluding to the fact that this may not have been the first time Aaron von Ehlinger had complaints filed about his behavior.

After being removed from office by an Ethics Committee and then being convicted of felony rape--Von Ehlinger and his attorney are now seeking acquittal. You read that right.

You can only imagine what the online rhetoric from the Boise area is sounding like...

According to court documents, Von Ehlinger and his attorney believe there was a lack of evidence to have been convicted. We should note, the jury decided unanimously.

So what's next? All of this puts on the books a hearing--with Von Ehlinger's hopes of a new trial--during the second week of June.

Currently, he is set to be sentenced on July 28th.

LOOK: These 19 People Are Boise's Most Wanted Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley where crime isn't so rampant, there is a most wanted list. According to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers, these are the most wanted of them all. So many of these mugshots are from Ada and Canyon Counties. Do you recognize anyone?

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!