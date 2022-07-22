Hundreds of Annoying Bugs Living Their Best Lives in Hot Idaho Summer

Why does no one talk about the bug problem in Idaho?

Seriously, I mean most of y’all are tired of people moving here... maybe try telling them we have a serious bug problem and hundreds of different kinds of bugs are thriving here and constantly pestering us — worth a try?

I guess this is just a recent nuisance to me because earlier this week I was stung multiple times from some kind of really big wasp or hornet.

I spend a lot of time in the backyard with my dogs, and I’ve never seen any nests or anything... and just bam all of a sudden, I’m getting attacked by some kind of wasp.

Then I started the spine-chilling Google searching... and holy crap Idaho has a lot of bugs.

I couldn’t figure out what kind of insect stung me because there are over 70+ different kinds of bees, ants, wasps, hornets, and more in these parts of Idaho, according to Insect Identification, and a lot of them look similar — I found like 12 bugs that look exactly like the one that stung me.

This is just one example. I took my dogs for a walk and I saw earwigs, spiders, ants, grasshoppers, beetles and more — in just one short walk with my dogs! They were all over the place, not to mention the thousands of gnats, mosquitos, and bees flying around.

And these are just my stories, I'm sure y'all have had many of your own stories.

Keep scrolling for 5 Tips to Avoid Wasps in Idaho This Summer, Colors to Avoid Wearing in Boise Unless You Love Mosquitos, and pictures of Native Idaho Bugs that are sure to creep you out 👇

5 Tips To Avoid Wasps In Idaho This Summer Don't let wasps ruin your summer! If you want them to leave you alone, you best follow these five tips.

Colors to Avoid Wearing in Boise Unless You Love Mosquitoes A new study done by the University of Washington found that mosquitoes seem to be attracted to certain colors while ignoring others. The findings may make you rethink your summer wardrobe! Here take a look at the colors these little bloodsuckers love and hate.

Some Native Idaho Bugs are Terrifying After a leaf bug or Kadydid landed on my front door, I started getting curious about bugs native to Idaho. We've got some creepy ones that call the gem state home.