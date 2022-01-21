How To Get Your Medical Bills Legally Erased In 6 Steps

Idahoans everywhere are struggling to pay their medical bills, especially since COVID-19 entered the picture. So, how are people affording to pay these bills? Isn’t it hard enough to go through being hospitalized and recovery to then get slammed with medical bills?

Well, we’ve found out ways to outsmart the system and apply for much-deserved and needed help in Idaho. And it might even save your life, or someone you know.

But first, let’s take a look at what our health care workers protesting a mass layoff this past fall due to vaccine mandates.

Boise Hospital Workers Prostesters Thousands gather at Saint Alphonsus in Boise

Also, if you’re experiencing any unusual symptoms, here are some places nearby that still offer free COVID-19 testing

Places That Offer Free COVID-19 Testing

How can my medical bills be forgiven?

Well, believe it or not, most hospitals in America are non-profit. So what does that mean? Well, it means they legally must have a Charity Care Policy.

Let’s get into it

How to get your medical hospital bills legally forgiven

Keep in mind that this is different for every hospital and every state! But this could really help someone in need or save a life. You can check out St. Lukes Financial Assistance Application here for example.

Check out this non-profit, Dollar For, that helps people get their medical debt forgiven,

Here’s another way to keep you safe this season: Throwing away recalled cold medicines. Here is a list of recently recalled medicines you should throw out IMMEDIATELY.

Recalled Flu and cold medicine in 2022 by FDA

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Homeless Idahoans Refuse to be Ignored as They Protest on the Capitol's Lawn Homeless Idahoans set up tents outside of the State Capitol building to demand respect and bring awareness to their plight.

TRUE OR FALSE: Can You Guess Which Idaho Laws Are Real? Let's see how well you do at guessing which of these silly laws are true and which are false.